Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jo Schneider
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Mary Jo Schneider

September 24, 1936-December 10, 2021

Mary Jo Schneider, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 10 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Sept. 24, 1936 in Waterloo, daughter of Lawrence William, Sr. and Viola Schnieders Westemeier.

She married Richard J. Schneider on May 24, 1955, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2000.

Mary Jo was employed as a nurse's aide at St. Francis Hospital & Covenant Hospital. She retired as a physical therapy assistant with Stanton Therapy.

Survived by: two sons, Tony (Celia) of Hawthorn Woods, Ill. and Alan (Kathie) of Arlington Heights, Ill.; two daughters, Angela (Ken) Rothlauf of Fort Madison, and Annette Shepherd of Waterloo; 10

grandchildren Jamie, Jared, Preston Sr., Christopher, Andrew, Allison, Jason, Breanna, Matt and Emily; 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, LeRoy (Norma) Westemeier of Jesup and Gene (Joan) Westemeier of Sun City, Ariz.; and a sister, Susan (J.R.) Hendricks of Marion, Iowa.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Dick; brothers, Bill, Tom, Don, and

Jim Westemeier; sisters, Dorothy Fecht, LuAnn Sheffler, Verna Coffin,

Helen Lamos.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet

Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
400 South St., Waterloo
Dec
15
Rosary
4:00p.m.
400 South St., Waterloo
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
627 West Fourth Street, Waterloo
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.