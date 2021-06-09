Menu
Mary S. Soderstrom
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School

Mary S. Soderstrom

July 19, 1957-June 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Mary S. Soderstrom, 63, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Keith E. and Charlotte J. Schultes Whitesell. Mary graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1975 and earned an associate degree from Hawkeye Tech. She married Robert "Bob" Soderstrom in 2001 in Waterloo. Mary worked as a receptionist and store manager for the Waterloo Salvation Army for many years. She also worked for the Courier and Ravenwood Care Center. Mary was a member and solider in the Salvation Army. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting, and playing word puzzles. Survived by husband, Robert Soderstrom; daughter, Abbe (Will) Whitesell; 2 sons, Nathan Whitesell, and Thane (Cheryl) Soderstrom; adopted daughter, Nevaeh Soderstrom; nine grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jayden, Edith, Tyanna, Vash, Taliyah, Lucian, Avery, and Elias; sister, Sandy Whitesell, all of Waterloo; brother, Allen (Jan) Whitesell of Waverly; parents Keith and Charlotte Whitesell of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded by her grandparents; and aunt, Martha Schultes. Services 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 12 at the Waterloo Salvation Army with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Red Cross.
Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Waterloo Salvation Army
IA
Jun
12
Service
10:30a.m.
Waterloo Salvation Army
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I am sorry.
La La
Family
February 4, 2022
So sorry for the families loss Mary was a classmate many years ago ! Sounds like she will have a very special place in gods kingdom! God bless you all !
Randy Bush
School
June 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your loss. Robert, you a d your family are in my prayers.
Deborah Garrelts
Other
June 10, 2021
I always enjoyed talking to her when she'd pick up her Grandchildren from the Ycare after-school program. Mary was so friendly and always wanted to know how the kids behaved. A wonderful lady. May God be with the family during this difficult time. I will continue to lift you all up in prayer.
Brian Fletcher
Friend
June 9, 2021
Abbe we are praying for you and your family during this difficult time. Julie, Lisa, Rebecca, Donna, Ro, Kaylin, Carol, Denise, Wendy, Michele, Robin
Abbe's co workers at Peoples
Other
June 9, 2021
Mary was a great cousin and friend throughout childhood until today! Condolences to her husband and children as well as prayers through this unexpected and sad time.
Dr. Charles Klink
Family
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results