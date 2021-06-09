Mary S. Soderstrom

July 19, 1957-June 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Mary S. Soderstrom, 63, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Keith E. and Charlotte J. Schultes Whitesell. Mary graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1975 and earned an associate degree from Hawkeye Tech. She married Robert "Bob" Soderstrom in 2001 in Waterloo. Mary worked as a receptionist and store manager for the Waterloo Salvation Army for many years. She also worked for the Courier and Ravenwood Care Center. Mary was a member and solider in the Salvation Army. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting, and playing word puzzles. Survived by husband, Robert Soderstrom; daughter, Abbe (Will) Whitesell; 2 sons, Nathan Whitesell, and Thane (Cheryl) Soderstrom; adopted daughter, Nevaeh Soderstrom; nine grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jayden, Edith, Tyanna, Vash, Taliyah, Lucian, Avery, and Elias; sister, Sandy Whitesell, all of Waterloo; brother, Allen (Jan) Whitesell of Waverly; parents Keith and Charlotte Whitesell of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded by her grandparents; and aunt, Martha Schultes. Services 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 12 at the Waterloo Salvation Army with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Red Cross.

