Mary J. Sullivan

February 11, 1935-December 13, 2020

Independence – Mary J. Sullivan, 85 years old, of rural Independence, IA, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, IA, from natural causes.

Graveside services and burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 18th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Masks and social distancing will be required at both services. A live stream of the graveside service will be available via the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, IA, Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Mary was born February 11, 1935, in Mediapolis, IA, the daughter of Albert C. Peterson and Ada (Cling) Peterson. She graduated from Mediapolis High School with the class of 1953. She attended the University of Northern Iowa where she received a teaching certificate and taught school in Aplington and Van Horne, IA, before her marriage. On June 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Thomas Patrick Sullivan in Mediapolis. Mary became a farm wife and home maker. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. When possible in earlier years, she was active in church choir, card club and bowling league, and had helped with the county census three different times.

Mary is survived by three sons, Steve Sullivan of Oelwein, IA, Richard Sullivan of Abbotsford, WI, David Sullivan of Oelwein, IA; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, Don (Eve) Peterson, John (Margie) Peterson, Howard (Phyllis) Peterson and Dean (Rosalin) Peterson.

Her parents; husband; one granddaughter, Andrea Sullivan; one grandson, Bryan Sullivan; one sister, Ruth McNeal; and one brother, Ralph Peterson, preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.