Mary "Joyce" (Werner) Teeling

(1932-2020)

Mary "Joyce" (Werner) Teeling, 87 of Sumner, died September 30, 2020 at Hillcrest Home in Sumner surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Daniel Knipper officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Sumner.

A public visitation will be held from 3 PM until 7 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner.

Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Mary "Joyce", daughter of Wilfred and Hazel Werner, was born December 12, 1932 in East Dubuque, IL. Joyce attended St. Columbkille's school in Dubuque, IA, where she graduated in 1950. She met her lifelong sweetheart, Les, at St. Columbkille's. They were united in marriage at St. Columbkille's on May 30, 1953.

Joyce and Les moved to Sumner in 1957 where they raised their 7 children. Joyce was active in Sumner Civic Club for 43 years. She volunteered at church, in the community, at the school and was a Girl Scout leader.

For 13 years, Joyce handled the publicity for the highly popular "Horn of Plenty" cookbook that raised money for the Sumner band program.

Joyce was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Joyce was a homemaker extraordinaire. She collected and refurnished antiques. Joyce attended her children's numerous school events and she and Les continued to attend school events up until Joyce moved to Hillcrest Home.

In her free time, Joyce enjoyed bowling, watching the Cubs, playing cards, Bingo and Royal Rummy with her friends. She loved spending time with and helping her dear friend, Bev, at Lande Redemption Center.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Captain Gordon Werner; sister, Helen Oehlers; son-in-law Brad Niewoehner; son, Roger Teeling; a baby boy; and granddaughter Tori Teeling.

Joyce was survived by her devoted husband Les; children, Bruce Teeling (Elva Walker), Sumner, Greg (Annette) Teeling, Sumner, Dave (Margaret) Teeling, Sumner, Nancy Pierson, Oakdale, MN, Kim (Rex) Nolte, Fredericksburg, Patty (Paul) Mechtel, Sumner; daughter-in-law, Soraya Teeling; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Home, the Alzheimer's Association or Cedar Valley Hospice.