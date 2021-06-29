Menu
Mary Ellen Tonkin
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Mary Ellen Tonkin

May 28, 1941-June 27, 2021

Mrs. Mary Ellen Tonkin, 80, passed away on June 27, 2021. She was the wife of Robert Tonkin. They shared 58 years together.

Born in Bassett, Nebraska, she was the daughter of George and Neva (Zahl) Minnig. She attended Stuart High School (1959) where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She attended Hastings college (1963) and received her teaching degree. She loved teaching and taught at both Kittrell and Logan Junior in Waterloo. She returned to college again and received her masters in counseling from the University of Northern Iowa (1991). She was employed at Medical Associates as a mental health counselor for 10 years. She touched many lives in this position and continued to be an "on call" counselor for her family and friends up to her passing.

Mary was active in her community. She was a former member of the Waterloo junior league. She passionately served as president of the board of Alternatives Pregnancy Center. She attended Westminster Presbyterian where she was the Christian education director and led the Agape Women's ministry. One of her accomplishments was helping create and run the memorable VBS held under the "green and yellow" tent, which was enjoyed by hundreds. Most recently she was a member of Cedar Valley community church where she enjoyed leading the women's bible study. She prepared tirelessly for these studies and it brought her such joy to gather with women to study the word of God.

Whether it be as wife, mom, grandma, counselor or friend Mary was an amazing listener, gave selflessly, loved generously, and prayed faithfully. She loved to be with family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's many events. Mary could laugh uncontrollably and her family loved to watch comedies with her or play games like Taboo just so they could get her laughing

She is survived by her husband: Bob; children, Diane (Scott) Larson, Karen (James) Cloyd, and Kathryn (Curt) Olson; grandchildren, Jacob (Chloe), Noelle, Hassan, Temesgen, Elizabeth, Colton, Emilee, Christian and Sabrina; brother, Don Minnig; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, George and Neva Minnig.

Celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Cedar Valley Community Church with a private interment for the family at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before services on Friday, all at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alternatives Pregnancy Center at 1006 Decathalon Drive in Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cedar Valley Community Church
IA
Jul
2
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Cedar Valley Community Church
IA
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Cedar Valley Community Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob... So saddened to hear of the loss of your dear life partner. Mary was a valued staff colleague at Westminster, and we have never forgotten the wise counsel she provided during our own family crisis. You and your family are embraced in our prayers.
Jim and Evie Guyer
Work
July 2, 2021
We are saddened to hear of your loss. Mary was a special person who touched many lives. She will be missed.
Barb and Jenny Dodd
Friend
June 30, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one, Mary was always very friendly and kind to us .
Ron and Berry Bowers
June 29, 2021
Bob and family, I am so saddened to read of Mary´s passing. She was a very special lady and always a joy to be with. My heart aches for your loss and I will pray for each of you. Kathye Bedard
Kathye Bedard
Friend
June 29, 2021
We were sad to hear that Sweet Mary had gone to live with Jesus. Sad for you, Bob, and your family and all the folks her life has touched. Not sad for Mary...she is in an awesome, wonderful place!! Praise The Lord!!!
Etta and Marv Miller
June 29, 2021
My heart is very sad to hear Mary passed. I have fond memories of Jr. League, Bridge clubs etc. She was a great lady and will be missed. Hugs go out to the family....
Nancy Saul
June 29, 2021
We are saddened to learn that your wonderful wife is no longer with you! We send our sincere condolences. Peace to you and your family.
Donna and John Lesyshen
June 29, 2021
Oh Bob and family, what warm and wonderful memories we share over the years with Mary. We are so sad and surprised to lose her; she was transformed by Christs' love and shared it with everyone! Now she's transported into eternity where we will meet again someday. Our heartfelt prayers are with you all!
Daryl & Kathy Morgan
Friend
June 29, 2021
