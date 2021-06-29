Mary Ellen Tonkin

May 28, 1941-June 27, 2021

Mrs. Mary Ellen Tonkin, 80, passed away on June 27, 2021. She was the wife of Robert Tonkin. They shared 58 years together.

Born in Bassett, Nebraska, she was the daughter of George and Neva (Zahl) Minnig. She attended Stuart High School (1959) where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She attended Hastings college (1963) and received her teaching degree. She loved teaching and taught at both Kittrell and Logan Junior in Waterloo. She returned to college again and received her masters in counseling from the University of Northern Iowa (1991). She was employed at Medical Associates as a mental health counselor for 10 years. She touched many lives in this position and continued to be an "on call" counselor for her family and friends up to her passing.

Mary was active in her community. She was a former member of the Waterloo junior league. She passionately served as president of the board of Alternatives Pregnancy Center. She attended Westminster Presbyterian where she was the Christian education director and led the Agape Women's ministry. One of her accomplishments was helping create and run the memorable VBS held under the "green and yellow" tent, which was enjoyed by hundreds. Most recently she was a member of Cedar Valley community church where she enjoyed leading the women's bible study. She prepared tirelessly for these studies and it brought her such joy to gather with women to study the word of God.

Whether it be as wife, mom, grandma, counselor or friend Mary was an amazing listener, gave selflessly, loved generously, and prayed faithfully. She loved to be with family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's many events. Mary could laugh uncontrollably and her family loved to watch comedies with her or play games like Taboo just so they could get her laughing

She is survived by her husband: Bob; children, Diane (Scott) Larson, Karen (James) Cloyd, and Kathryn (Curt) Olson; grandchildren, Jacob (Chloe), Noelle, Hassan, Temesgen, Elizabeth, Colton, Emilee, Christian and Sabrina; brother, Don Minnig; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, George and Neva Minnig.

Celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Cedar Valley Community Church with a private interment for the family at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before services on Friday, all at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alternatives Pregnancy Center at 1006 Decathalon Drive in Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.