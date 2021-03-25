Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane White

Mary Jane White

July 22, 1942-March 22, 2021

VILLA RICA-Mary Jane Lewin White, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1942 to her late parents, Elmer and Gertrude Lewin. Mrs. White lived on St. Simons Island for most of her life where she lived the life of the fruits of the spirit. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, and had a green thumb. Mary was self employed for many years and a member of Hearts on Fire Church in Powder Springs, GA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond White Sr.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Ramah (Sam) Meeks of Dallas, GA; son, Raymond "Bill" (Mary Beth) White Jr. of Dallas, GA; grandchildren, Heather Childers, Travis Meeks, Joshua Burton, Nicole Meeks (deceased), Nicole (Jonathan) Chatfield, Daniel White, Nathan White, and David White; great-grandchildren, Brandon Childers, Amanda Childers, Dylan Hall, Mikayla Meeks, Layla Burton, and Lacey Burton; along with other extended family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY, Hiram, GA
Mar
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY, Hiram, GA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Clark Funeral Home
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results