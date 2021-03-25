Mary Jane White

July 22, 1942-March 22, 2021

VILLA RICA-Mary Jane Lewin White, age 78, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1942 to her late parents, Elmer and Gertrude Lewin. Mrs. White lived on St. Simons Island for most of her life where she lived the life of the fruits of the spirit. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, and had a green thumb. Mary was self employed for many years and a member of Hearts on Fire Church in Powder Springs, GA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond White Sr.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Ramah (Sam) Meeks of Dallas, GA; son, Raymond "Bill" (Mary Beth) White Jr. of Dallas, GA; grandchildren, Heather Childers, Travis Meeks, Joshua Burton, Nicole Meeks (deceased), Nicole (Jonathan) Chatfield, Daniel White, Nathan White, and David White; great-grandchildren, Brandon Childers, Amanda Childers, Dylan Hall, Mikayla Meeks, Layla Burton, and Lacey Burton; along with other extended family.