MaryAnn Sevey-Steenhard

September 24, 1928-December 11, 2021

MaryAnn Sevey-Steenhard, age 93, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, December 11, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.

MaryAnn was born on September 24, 1928, in Rockford, Iowa, the daughter of Klaus and Marie (Rath) Zimmerman. She was raised near Charles City, Iowa, where she attended country school. On June 2, 1953, MaryAnn was united in marriage to Lawrence Sevey in Minnesota, Lawrence passed away on June 16, 1977. On February 14, 1982, MaryAnn was united in marriage to Larrie Steenhard in Yuma, Arizona. The couple celebrated their 39th anniversary this year. During her life MaryAnn worked as a homemaker, at A & P Grocery in Charles City, and at S & S Meats in Waterloo, Iowa.

MaryAnn was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, Sunshine Group in Waverly, and Charles City Coffee Group. MaryAnn's greatest enjoyment in life was her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite things to celebrate were Christmas and birthdays, especially her own. MaryAnn also liked to play cards and traveling.

MaryAnn's memory is honored by: her husband, Larrie Steenhard of Shell Rock; two children, Debra (Dennis) Otto of Shell Rock and Douglas (Dawn Gifford) Sevey of Palo, Iowa; four step-children, Lori (Jake) Kummer of Charles City, Lonnie (Gretchen) Steenhard of Cresco, Iowa, Marty (Sue) Steenhard of Cresco, and Dan (Brenda) Steenhard of New Hampton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. MaryAnn was preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband, Lawrence Sevey; four sisters, Louise Janssen-Wright-Anderson, Emma Mohring, Ella Hicok, and Esther Meyne; three brothers, Herman, Bernhardt "Bennie", and Emil Zimmerman; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Sevey.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Charles City. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187