Mason Thomas Belarde

(2020)

WAVERLY – Mason Thomas Belarde, four-month-old son of David and Myra (Hangartner) Belarde, died Thursday, Sept. 24th at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, of Trisomy 18. He was born May 7th in Iowa City and resided in Waverly, Iowa.

Mason is survived by his parents and sister, Amelia of Waverly; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Patricia Belarde of Kansas City, MO; maternal grandparents, Randy and Mary Jo Hangartner of Decorah; paternal great grandmother, Juanita Miller of Alamogordo, NM; maternal great grandmother, Mary Patricia Pierce of Grinnell; aunts and uncles, Michael (Aimee) Hangartner of Waverly, Steven (Mary) Belarde and James Belarde of Wentzville, MO, and Gianetta (Lorentz) Morrow of Shakopee, MN; nieces and nephews, Carter Menkin, Raylan Hangartner, Andrew, Eric, Michael and Daniel Belarde.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Caly Belarde; maternal grandmother, Bernice Hangartner; paternal great grandfathers, Woodard "Red" Miller and Savino Belarde; maternal great grandfathers, James Hangartner and James Pierce; and a cousin, Nan Hangartner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3rd at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2nd at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask per state and local mandates. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.