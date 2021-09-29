Matthew J. Kuhn

August 25, 1929-September 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Matthew J. Kuhn, 92, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Rosewood Estate, Friendship Village. He was born August 25, 1929, in Buchanan County and graduated from Lamont High School. He married Dorothy Moser September 4, 1949, in Lamont and had three children, Kaye, Karla and Kurt. Dorothy died July 9,1969. Matt married Mozelle Poock March 18, 1973, in Waterloo; she died September 3. 2021. Matt worked briefly in banking, moonlighted at a DX Service Station…but spent 35 years working for John Deere. Initially, he worked at the Waterloo Works in the Service Parts Department and then at the Product Engineering Center in the Specifications Department. He retired November 30, 1984. He volunteered for BSA, GSA, Civil Defense for National Emergencies, and American Red Cross, and staffed the First Aid Booth at Cattle Congress for years. After retiring, Matt also volunteered at EPI, Covenant (MercyOne) Volunteers, SCORE and RSVP. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, John Deere Supervisors' Club, Indian Guides, Waterloo Masonic Lodge, High 12, Low 12. Matt loved the outdoors and was a lifetime learner. He is survived by his children, Kaye (Nick) Halvorson, Waterloo, Karla (Dave) Wach, Elk Run Heights, and Kurt (Sue) Kuhn, Waterloo; two stepchildren, Brian (Connie) Poock and Beayn Poock; 9 grandchildren: Adam (Tami) Halvorson, Jessica (Craig) Dennison, Ellen (Brandon) Blount, Kristofer (Katie) Czerwiec, Sarah Kuhn, Erika Kuhn, Eric (Jeanne) Poock, Jenalee (Tyler) Wright and Cortney (Luke) Mikkelsen; and 13 great-grandchildren. Matt was preceded in death by his siblings and stepdaughter, Brenda (Poock) Barron. Family services will be held later with inurnment in Taylorville Cemetery, Arlington. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.