Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew D. Rolinger
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Matthew D. Rolinger

WATERLOO-Matthew D. Rolinger, 47, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, at home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via https:/blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil and time of sharing, and for an hour before services on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Jun
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Jun
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Jun
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
live streamed via https:blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Kathleen Plager Nelson
June 22, 2021
To the loving memory of Matthew. I remember him as a fine young man who was part of a beautiful family. My condolences to Mark, Cami, Susan and the whole family.
John Kenoyer
Other
June 21, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you and the family in my prayers.
Frankie Knight
Other
June 20, 2021
Mark and Lisa--our thoughts and prayers are with you. Big hugs to your family.
Rob & Trish Dieter
June 19, 2021
I am sad to learn of Matt's death. Our deepest sympathies to you all. We lived next door when Matt was born. Our daughter and he were friends in high school. I loved Matt's warm manner and the smile that lit up the room.
Karen Mills
June 19, 2021
You were a good kid doing alot of good here RIP my friend
CRAIG WHITE
June 18, 2021
Mark & Lisa, so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave & Carol Wirth
Other
June 14, 2021
A Mass will be offered for the Rolinger family in memory of Matthew.
Carolyn Gary
June 13, 2021
Oh Matt....what a beautiful person...what a sad and tragic loss...you will truly be missed. My greatest sympathy to the family. Matt rest in peace.
Kathleen Plager Nelson
Friend
June 13, 2021
Oh I remember when Matthew would drop the rolinger girls off we talked, loved him
Denise Lough
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results