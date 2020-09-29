Mavis J. Ehmen

(1934-2020)

Mavis June Ehmen, 86, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Arlington Place in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Visitation for Mavis will be held on Friday, October 2nd from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Burial will follow services at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Memories of Mavis or messages of condolence may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Mavis was born on August 12, 1934, in rural Hardin County, Iowa to her parents William & Roxie (Vinton) Nehring. She was raised in Reinbeck, Iowa and was educated in the Reinbeck schools.

Mavis met her life partner at Reinbeck High School, and married Harold "Curly" Ehmen on July 18, 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. They farmed together in Grundy County. Mavis was an active participant in farming and worked side-by-side with Curly throughout their lives together. She was a farm wife who raised four children.

Mavis is survived by her husband Curly Ehmen of Grundy Center; children Stephanie (Craig) Harders of Gladbrook, Iowa, Danny (Marva) Ehmen of Peyton, Colorado, Lori (Bill) Coens of Overland Park, Kansas and Joey (Gina) Ehmen of Granger, Iowa; grandchildren Brandon Harders, Jaime (Scott) Schmidt, Jennifer (Dave) Schmitz, Dustin Ehmen, Michael Ehmen, Hayden Coens and Dylan Coens; great-grandchildren Parker, Wilken, Bennett and Theo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Phyllis Nehring.