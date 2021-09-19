Mavis Ione Loonan

August 4, 1923-August 14, 2021

AMES-Mavis Ione Loonan, 98, of Ames, Iowa, passed away on Saturday August 14, 2021, at Northridge Village Healthcare in Ames, Iowa. Mavis was born on August 4, 1923, on a farm near Spring Valley, Minnesota, to John and Belle Lichty. The family moved to Waterloo, Iowa, before Mavis began grade school. She was a 1940 graduate of West Waterloo High School. Immediately following high school she went to work in the accounting office at the Waterloo John Deere Plant where they manufactured tank transmissions during World War II.

Mavis married Clayton Hinson in Waterloo on March 4, 1945, and she became a farm wife living southwest of Hudson. Three children were born to this union, Cathleen, Cheryl and Craig. On June 6, 1960, Clayton passed away, and Mavis moved the family into Hudson.

On December 7, 1964, Mavis married Daniel Loonan of Gilbert, Iowa. The combined family grew to eight children with six still being at home. After her marriage to Dan, Mavis was a stay at home mom. When the children were older, she worked at accounting positions in Ames and in Columbia, Missouri, where she and Dan lived from 1975 until 1984. Following Dan's retirement in 1984 they returned to Ames. Dan passed away on May 26, 1987.

Mavis has been member of the First United Methodist Church, Ames, Iowa, since returning to Ames. Mavis spent her retirement years enjoying time with family and friends, traveling with Dan and with her sisters and friends, and volunteering for several organizations. She enjoyed sharing her baking skills with her family and friends, baking wonderful pies, kringla and many other delicious treats. She also created quilts and cross stitch samplers for each of her eight children.

Mavis is survived by her children: Phyllis (Dr. Phillip) Conran; Patricia DeBerg; Cathleen (Don) Rimathe; Nancy (Dr. Michael) Hirleman; Jim (Juanita) Loonan; Cheryl (Paul) Hillmer; Joe (Sue) Loonan; Craig (Jo) Hinson. Also surviving are her eighteen grandchildren, thirty seven

great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and sister Helen Cockerham of Waterloo and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sisters Betty Phillips and Lorene Dobson, and her brothers Ronald Lichty and John (Jack) Lichty.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on September 25, 2021, at 10am at the First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg, Ames, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 9-10 am prior to the service. Guests are asked to wear a mask into the church. In the sanctuary masks are optional The service will be online at www.http://bit.ly/amesfirstumclivestream and later it will be on you tube at Ames Frist United Methodist Church.

A graveside service will be at 3 pm at the Hudson Cemetery, Hudson, Iowa. Memorial gifts may be directed to the UMW (Church Women) at First United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral home, and online condolences may be left for Mavis' family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.