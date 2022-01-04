Menu
Max Robert Cummings

November 23, 1942-December 30, 2021

ALTOONA-Max Robert Cummings was a caring husband, father, son, grandparent, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this world on December 30th, 2021 after years of battling dementia.

Services will be held at Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant Street South, Bondurant, Iowa 50035. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022. If you would like to donate, there is a memorial set up for a scholarship to Ellsworth Community College through Iowa Falls and Alden High School. Please contact Jan Cummings if you would like to make a donation. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bondurant Christian Church
304 Grant Street South, Bondurant, IA
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bondurant Christian Church
304 Grant Street South, Bondurant, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
