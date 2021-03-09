Menu
Maxine Margaret Yanda
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA

Maxine Margaret Yanda

July 28, 1933-March 7, 2021

TRAER-Maxine Margaret Yanda, 87, of Traer, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father Michael Hutchison as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the St Paul Catholic Church. It is recommended that everyone attending wear a mask and social distancing should be practiced as well. The Mass will be live streamed on Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Maxine was born on July 28, 1933, in rural Tama County near Clutier, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Zmolek) Yuska.

She graduated from Clutier High School in 1951.

On April 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Norman Yanda at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vining, Iowa. After graduation, Maxine did office work for Funk Brothers Seed Company in Traer and then worked at Vokoun Motor Company in Traer, retiring after twenty-five years. She was a former member of the Clutier Immaculate Conception Church and Rosary Society and was currently a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Women's Society in Traer. Maxine had a big heart and was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include three children, Dan Yanda of Lake View, Cindy (Steve) Hatzky of Mason City, and Carol (Tom) Kladivo of Traer; seven grandchildren, Danielle Rutkowski, Aubrey (Bobby) Fennell, Tyler Yanda, Deidra (Adam) Overbeck, Megan (Nate) Hummel, and Jesse (Karisa) Kladivo and Kailey Kladivo; eight great-grandchildren, Ivey, Sam and Macey Overbeck, Jackson and Brynlee Hummel, Hunter Rutkowski, and Kolton and Kody Kladivo; two brothers, Clarence Yuska of Toledo, and Ron (Ruth) Yuska of Tama; two sisters, Albina Krizek of Waterloo, and Betty Krezek of Traer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Yuska of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Norman; five sisters, Eleanor Novotny, Helen Zmolek, Leona Krezek, and Martha Untiedt, and Dorothy Adams; and four brothers, Harry Yuska, Stanley Yuska, Melvin Yuska, and Joseph Yuska in infancy.

A memorial fund will be established.

Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. So many fun times, especially the detassling days. All the games we use to play, running around through the neighborhood. Great lady! Again so sorry for your loss. Mary Baker Karl’s
MaryKarls
Neighbor
March 14, 2021
So saddened to learn of Maxine's passing. She, and Norm, were the best neighbors anyone could ask for and I was fortunate to live next to them from 1992 until she moved in to town. Condolences to the family
Wayne Paper
Neighbor
March 10, 2021
So sorry guys about your loss. Maxine was just like Family. So close to Brother Duane and Mart. She will be deeply missed by all of us.
Gary L Untiedt
Friend
March 9, 2021
