ANKENY-Megan Renee Conklin, 27, of Ankeny, formerly of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Ankeny, Iowa.

A service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Jason Miller officiating. Burial will be held at the Rockwell Cemetery following the service.

A visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, a time of sharing will start at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Charleigh Bartholomew.

Megan was born July 16, 1993 in Mason City, daughter of Todd and Valerie Conklin. She was a proud Rebel and graduated Rockwell Swaledale High School, class of 2011. After graduation, she attended NIACC and attained her AA and AS degree in 2012. In 2013, Meg enlisted into the National Guard and was a part of the 1133rd Transportation Company. Because of her love for critters she went to DMACC and received her Vet Tech Degree. In 2016 Meg joined the "On With Life" family in Ankeny, where she cared for people with brain injuries. Eventually she realized her true calling and went back to college one more time. She graduated from Mercy College of Health Sciences in 2019 with a Nursing Degree.

Megan was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church and her faith remained important to her.

Megan had the ability to turn around anyone's day with her infectious smile, laugh and her signature pranks. If you ever think you are feeling the way Meg might have been; don't be afraid to tell someone, no matter what time of the day.

Megan was blessed to have a daughter, Charleigh Paige in 2019. Being a mom was a joy to her and she loved watching her daughter grow up this past year and half. Charleigh was the number one person in her life.

Of her many tattoos, two were the most important, "Love The Life You Live, Live The Life You Love" and "If There Ever Comes A Time We Can't Be Together Keep Me In Your Heart, I'll Stay There Forever".

Megan is survived by her mother, Valerie Siefken and stepfather, Jay Siefken; daughter, Charleigh Bartholomew and her father, Tim Bartholomew; sister, Paige Conklin; paternal grandparents, James and Beverley Conklin; maternal grandparents, Alan and Renee Venz; she was welcomed into the Siefken family by, Jeremy Siefken and Daren Batke, Sadie and Jordan Meints, Sam and Tabitha Siefken, Mattie and Brock Logan; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Todd Conklin and we know Meg is spoiling Paige's baby.

Megan will be dearly missed by many.

