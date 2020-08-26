Melvin D. Sweerin, Sr.

(1931-2020)

Melvin D. "Boots" Sweerin, Sr., 89, of Waterloo, died Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 at the MercyOne Waterloo of natural causes.

He was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Gladbrook, son of Edward Sweerin & Edna (Stricker) Widner. He served as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Boots married Vivian Wilson on July 3, 1954 in Leon; she preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2008. He worked as a self-employed masonry contractor. He later worked for Sell's Construction until retiring in 2008. In retirement, he helped his sons at Sweerin Brothers Masonry. Boots was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Elk Run Heights where he served on the board for many years. He was also a member of the AmVets & American Legion. He raced cars in his younger years & always enjoyed watching the races. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He would often go fishing and camping & play softball.

Survived by 2 sons, Mel (Melissa) Sweerin, Jr. & Al (Connie) Sweerin both of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Jared (Rachel), Nathan (Melanie), Nick (Peyton Perkins), Andy (Cathleen) & Dan (Melissa) Sweerin; 10 great-grandchildren, Judah, Haven, Ellery, Natalie, Clayton, Lily, Hannah, Phineas, Henry & Oliver; 2 brothers, Edward (Barbara) Sweerin & Jim (Brenda) Widner; 4 sisters, Marlys "Tootie" Murray, Marty (Larry) Bockholt, Rolene Whitesell & Marlene Smith; & brother-in-law, Larry O'Brien.

Preceded in death by his mother & step-father, Edna & Ben Widner; father, Edward Sweerin; great-grandson, Elijah Sweerin; & sister, Darlene O'Brien.

Pops appreciated the companionship and helpfulness of his special friends, Thomas "Moose" Wiley and Bob Ebaugh.

Services: 10:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Faith Assembly of God in Elk Run Heights. Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials: may be directed to the church. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.