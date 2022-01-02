Fr. Melvin D. Hemann

October 15, 1928-December 14, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Fr. Melvin D. Hemann, 93, of Palm Coast, FL, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast.

He was born October 15, 1928, in Stacyville, IA, the son of Bernard J. and Olive S. Halbach Hemann. He graduated from Visitation High School in Stacyville in 1946, Loras College in 1955, and Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in 1959, both in Dubuque. He was ordained into the priesthood January 31, 1959 at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque. He served as Associate Pastor at parishes in Protivin, Holy Cross, Schley, Cedar Rapids, New Haven, Decorah, Ames, Mason City, Charles City and Roseville, Pastor in Chelsea, Preston, Sabula, Green Island, Rickardsville, Sherrill, and Balltown. He also served as Dean of the Bellevue Deanery, Executive Secretary of the Balltown-Sherrill Consolidated School and Director of the Archdiocesan Family Life Office, retiring July 20, 1998. He was a leader and presenter on Marriage and Family Life Programs locally, nationally, and internationally for over 50 years.

He was a Charter Member, Officer and Leader of the National Association of Priest Pilots.

Survived by his three sisters, Sister Camilla Hemann OSF of Dubuque, Kathleen Full of Iowa City, and Lucille Mueller of Ashville, NC; two brothers, James (Gladys) Hemann of Eden Prairie, MN and Mathew (Karmen) Hemann of Stacyville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Everett Hemann and Msgr. John Hemann; two brothers in law, Clemens Full and Helmut "Tom" Mueller; and niece, Janis Hemann.

Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to: St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center in Cedar Falls, St. Thomas Aquinas Student Center, Ames, or the Hemann Scholarship Fund, Loras College, Dubuque.