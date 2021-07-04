Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin R. Pennington
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA

Melvin R. Pennington

December 23, 1938-July 1, 2021

INDEPENDENCE - Melvin R. Pennington, 82 years old, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home in Independence, IA.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. - Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Independence, IA, with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6th at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA and for an hour before services, Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church as well as the Independence Area Food Pantry. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Melvin Richard Pennington was born December 23, 1938,in Independence, IA, the son of Maynard Richard Pennington and Ruth Gertrude (Slemmons) Pennington. He was a graduate of Quasqueton High School, Quasqueton, IA. On June 19, 1960, he was united in marriage to Ellen Elsie Ralston. They made their home in rural Independence, where they farmed and raised their family. Melvin also worked at Iowa Ham. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, a past board of director for the East Buchanan Telephone Co-Op and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Independence.

He liked to collect Farmall tractors - both large and small and he enjoyed making things with his scroll saw. Melvin loved to be outside and he liked gardening a variety of flowers and foods. He donated a lot of flowers and food to the food pantry, hospital, and friends throughout the community.

Melvin is survived by his two daughters, Kinda Pennington and Michelle Pennington, both of Independence, IA; two brothers, Wendell (Mary Ellen) Pennington of Bonaire, GA; Harlan (Becky) Pennington of Des Moines, IA; and nieces and nephews. His is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ellen; son, Richard Pennington; and daughter in infancy, Melissa Pennington.

White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West, Independence, IA
Jul
7
Visitation
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Independence, IA
Jul
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Independence, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.