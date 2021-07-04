Melvin R. Pennington

December 23, 1938-July 1, 2021

INDEPENDENCE - Melvin R. Pennington, 82 years old, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home in Independence, IA.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. - Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Independence, IA, with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6th at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA and for an hour before services, Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church as well as the Independence Area Food Pantry. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Melvin Richard Pennington was born December 23, 1938,in Independence, IA, the son of Maynard Richard Pennington and Ruth Gertrude (Slemmons) Pennington. He was a graduate of Quasqueton High School, Quasqueton, IA. On June 19, 1960, he was united in marriage to Ellen Elsie Ralston. They made their home in rural Independence, where they farmed and raised their family. Melvin also worked at Iowa Ham. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, a past board of director for the East Buchanan Telephone Co-Op and a member of the First United Methodist Church, Independence.

He liked to collect Farmall tractors - both large and small and he enjoyed making things with his scroll saw. Melvin loved to be outside and he liked gardening a variety of flowers and foods. He donated a lot of flowers and food to the food pantry, hospital, and friends throughout the community.

Melvin is survived by his two daughters, Kinda Pennington and Michelle Pennington, both of Independence, IA; two brothers, Wendell (Mary Ellen) Pennington of Bonaire, GA; Harlan (Becky) Pennington of Des Moines, IA; and nieces and nephews. His is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ellen; son, Richard Pennington; and daughter in infancy, Melissa Pennington.

