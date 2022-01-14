Menu
Merlyn Rahlf Kasemeier
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Merlyn Rahlf Kasemeier

March 7, 1932-January 12, 2022

WAVERLY-Merlyn Rahlf Kasemeier, age 89, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Sumner, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Merlyn was born on March 7, 1932, the son of Edwin and Ella (Rahlf) Kasemeier. He was baptized April 3, 1932, and confirmed March 25, 1945, at Spring Fountain Lutheran Church, Sumner. Merlyn attended Dayton Township Country School and later Sumner High School graduating in 1950. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, upon being discharged he attended Wartburg College in Waverly graduating in 1960. Merlyn then began his 32-year teaching career, teaching in Michigan City, Indiana, M-F-L, Monona, Iowa, and Sumner Community School in Sumner, retiring in 1992.

Merlyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, Spring Fountain and St. Paul's Lutheran Churches in Sumner, where he served on many council positions, National Education Association, and American Legion. He also served on the board at Hillcrest in Sumner and Sumner Planning and Zoning Commission. In his spare time Merlyn enjoyed gardening, antiquing, playing cards, and attending gatherings of family and friends.

Merlyn's memory is honored by three siblings, Donna Mirs of Waverly, Larry (Marsha) Kasemeier of Dubuque, and Judy Weiford of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews. Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darryl Kasemeier; brothers-in-law, Donald Mirs and Ron Weiford; nephews, Dale Mirs and Todd Kasemeier; and a host of extended family.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Merlyn's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waverly, IA
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waverly, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jacqueline Hanson
January 16, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Marlins family. Marilyn was a good friend to my folks, Dwayne and June Hanson. Merlin, along with Judy, played a lot of cards and had a lot of laughs over the years. Merlyn Will be fondly remembered by our family. June Hanson and the Fisher families
Kathy Fisher Quam
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results