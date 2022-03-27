Menu
Merriem D. Lane

September 24, 1935-March 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Merriem D. Lane, 86, of Cedar Falls, IA, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Martin Health Center, Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. She was born on September 24, 1935 in Osage, the daughter of Ralph and Bessie (Tibbits) Sheldon.

Merriem married Gerald "Jerry" Lane September 28, 1958 in Waverly. She worked as a telephone operator in Waverly for several years. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and the Royal Neighbors Association.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Kirsten) Lane of Berthoud‚ CO and Mark (Lisa) Lane of Waterloo; two granddaughters, Kathleen (Ben) Rollins and Megan (Caleb) Lane-Rinard; three great-grandchild, Elise, Brock, and Rachel Rollins.

Merriem is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents; and sisters, Bertha Hennessey, Doris Bigelow, June Knecht, Gartha Ebert and Lois Oltmann-Seeley.

Funeral Services: 11:00 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Locke at Tower, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Visitation: Family will greet friends an hour before the services at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials may be directed to Western Home Communities or St. Croix Hospice.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.
