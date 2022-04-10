Menu
Merrill Dean Oltmann

Merrill Dean Oltmann

September 5,1944-April 1, 2022

Merrill was born in Hampton, Iowa September 5,1944 to John & Anna (Johnson) Oltmann from Allison, Iowa. He died April 1st, 2022 at home, under Hospice care with family by his side. He graduated from Allison High School in 1962 and enlisted in the Army. He served 2 years in Germany. After returning to Iowa he worked for John Deere, retiring in 2001 after 29 years, to enjoy time with family and friends and his beautiful home near the river.

Survived by his wife Diane, son Michael (Debbie) Oltmann, Waterloo, daughter Michelle (Marty) McKinney, Bode IA, 2 grandsons Ryan (fiancé Emily Grandgenett) Shillinglaw and Joey (Meranda) Shillinglaw. Also 3 great grandkids, Kenna Jo, Finley Rose, and Ari James.

Merrill is preceded in death by his parents John and Anna and brother, Erwin Oltmann.

Per Merrill's wishes there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held this summer.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.
