Michael G. "Mike" Heuer

(1973-2020)

Michael G. "Mike" Heuer, 47, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, at his home.

He was born February 21, 1973, in Waterloo, son of Gary J. and Jeanne F. Regan Heuer.

Mike was employed at the Cedar Falls Scheels as a bicycle shop technician.

He is survived by his parents of Cedar Falls; his brother, John (Brooke) Heuer of Waterloo; his sister, Jennifer (Phil) Knox of Houston, Texas; his paternal grandmother, Berniece Heuer of Cedar Falls and his nieces and nephews, Sophia and Mitchell and Bailey, Betsy, Brady and Rubi.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Heuer; maternal grandfather, Francis Regan; maternal grandmother, Mary Regan and maternal step-grandmother, Janice Regan.

Mike enjoyed being active outdoors by biking, swimming, and roller blading, He loved music, concerts and reading and had a true love of animals.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends for one hour before services. Masks are required if attending the service.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or the family.

