Mike was a very nice man, good neighbor and friendly to everyone. Very pleasant to be around and he loved a "home cooked meal", as he would tell me often. On Sundays, my family enjoyed Mike when he'd come over for his Sunday dinner and there were a few times I thought he might like a home cooked breakfast. He very seldom sat and ate with us but on a few occasions he did. The last time I saw him was on Christmas Eve, 2019. I always have a Christmas gathering with friends & family which includes my neighbors at the Russell Lamson. 2019 I decided to have a birthday party for Jesus. Mike and about 15 neighbors came up to my place. We had taco salad, and they all loved it. And my family helped me provide the food, water and soda's. We ate, exchanged phone numbers, laughed, & talked. Then went down to the grand piano and sang Christmas Carol's. Then we all made statements of what the holidays meant to us, and we ended with prayer and said our good nights. I'm so glad we had that time together as neighbors and that Mike was with us that evening. He will truly be missed not only my the Russell Lamson neighbors, but also by my family. My sister, my daughter, my grandson, granddaughter, & my son from Omaha, Nebraska we will all miss him. We loved Mike. Our hearts go out to you at this time of sorrow. And if you could please call me, I'd appreciate it. Mike used to love hearing me sing & play the grand piano. And I want to sing in memory of Mike at the grand piano. Yet also would you please tell me his favorite hym? God bless & comfort you. Sincerely Rev. Shirley Smith Burt, 319.429.2133 is my cell and you can text the name of his favorite hym if you're not up to talking.

Rev. Shirley Smith Burt Friend June 13, 2021