Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Michael Gerst
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Michael Gerst

March 26, 1957-December 18, 2020

Michael Gerst was born March 26, 1957 in Waterloo, IA; the son of Eugene and Maxine (Alhelm) Gerst. He married Renee Kisner on November 27, 1997 she preceded him in death on January 13, 2014. Mike worked at Black Hawk Sprinklers for 34 years, where he was semi-retired. He was an avid bowler and was in various leagues in Waterloo. Mike enjoyed watching and attending stock car races as well as his time at Legends Bar and Grill. He also liked spending his time camping with his extended family at the Red Barn Resort in Lansing, IA. Mike was very close with his four nephews and his niece.

Mike passed away on December 18, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife and a niece Lori Gerst. Mike is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Jeremy) Mauer of Bermuda Dunes, CA; two step-sons: Jon and Jamison Schwartz of Waterloo; six grandchildren: Lauren, Kendall and Hayden Mauer, Carver and Connor Schwartz and Anna Schwartz; four brothers: Richard (Nancy) Gerst of Waterloo, Gary (Angie) Gerst of Waterloo, Dennis Gerst of Jesup and David Gerst of Waterloo and a sister Cathy (Dave) Knapp of Kansas City, MO.

Private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed old friend.
Morgan
December 23, 2020
My sympathies to the family. I always had the highest regard for Michael.
Terry Seliga
December 23, 2020
My condolences to Mike´s family on his passing,I had the privilege of bowling with an against.
Jerri casillas
December 22, 2020
Mike was always a pleasure to do work with, a genuine great guy. He will be missed. Sympathies to his family.
Dan Fischels
December 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies to Mike´s family. He was a personal friend of ours and we are deeply saddened by his passing. RIP Mike.
Fran and Linda Eighme
December 22, 2020
Always had a smile, he will be missed
Greg K
December 22, 2020
