Michael J. Hayward

May 24, 1951 - March 27, 2021

INDEPENDENCE Independence – Michael J. Hayward, 69 years old, of Independence, IA, died after battling a lengthy illness, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, with Fr. David M. Beckman, celebrant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 30th, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home for an hour before services, Wednesday. Memorials will be directed to the Independence Athletic Booster Club.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Michael James Hayward was born May 24, 1951, in Independence, IA, the son of James Lenn Hayward and Phyllis Catherine (Weber) Hayward. He graduated with the class of 1969 from Jefferson High School, Independence and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. On September 12, 1981 he was united in marriage to Melinda "Linda" Susan Corkery in Rowley, IA. They made their home in Independence, where they raised their family. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2019.

Mike worked at the Mental Health Institute in Independence and held many roles over the course of his 30+ year career. After his retirement he enjoyed working at River Ridge Golf Course and the Independence Community School District. He served multiple terms on the Independence City Council and was a member of St. John Catholic Church.

Mike was very community minded, and family focused. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to Independence Mustang events, well after his sons had graduated. He loved to watch the Waterloo Black Hawks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals.

Mike is survived by his two sons, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence, Cameron (Briana) Hayward of Jesup, IA; three grandchildren, McKenzie Hayward, Logan Hayward, and Emmerson Michael Hayward; one brother, David (Claudette) Hayward of Columbus, IN; one sister, Barbara Van Horn of Independence; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; one son, Justin Hayward; and one brother-in-law, Burt Van Horn.

White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com.