Michael J. Paidar

(1967-2020)

Michael Joseph Paidar, age 53, of Maple Grove, Minnesota passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Verna Deerberg & Joe and Esther Paidar. Survived by wife of 25 years, Julie; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan; parents, Joe and Donna of Mechanicsville, IA; and sister, Susan (Darrell) Henricksen of Bettendorf, IA; and extended family and many friends.

Mike was a Fire Captain and Paramedic with St. Paul Fire. He was proud to be a career firefighter and to serve his community.

Complete obituary with information on services and memorials: www.gearty-delmore.com, 763-553-1411.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 30, 2020.
