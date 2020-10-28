Menu
Michael John Ball

Michael John Ball age 73 of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of New Hampton, IA died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

A private family and extended family visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. followed by a private family and extended family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, IA with Rev. Vince Rosonke celebrating the Mass. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY SATURDAY at 10:00 A.M.VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON THE CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOMES FACEBOOK PAGE. Interment will be following Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission, Twin Cities.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
