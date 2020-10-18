Michael "Mike" Joseph Fay

Michael "Mike" Joseph Fay, 57, of Waverly, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Fr. David Wathier presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with a Scripture Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187