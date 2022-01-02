Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Michael Allen "Mike" Knock
Michael "Mike" Allen Knock

ALLISON-Michael "Mike" Allen Knock, age 72, of Allison, Iowa, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home in rural Allison, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St, Parkersburg, IA
Jan
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
First Congregational Church
IA
Jan
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Congregational Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Mike growing up and working with him for a few summers at the lumber yard. Mike was a very special person. I am sure he will be missed.
Craig Schwerdtfeger
January 2, 2022
