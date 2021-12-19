Menu
Michael James Kramer
Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
104 E Prospect St
Shell Rock, IA

Michael James Kramer

December 18, 2021

Michael James Kramer, age 58, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene, Iowa, with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will follow lunch at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Mike's family for late designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
104 E Prospect St, Shell Rock, IA
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Greene, IA
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
So sorry for your loss. We have you in our thoughts. Your family will always be special to us. Jeff and Deana
Jeff Hargrave and Family J&D Stones
December 24, 2021
We are all thinking of you, Jackie, Jeffery and Josi. Our hearts are saddened that we can not be with you in person. Know that we are sending all our love to you.
Gloria Lindsay
December 22, 2021
As I am sure this was a real shock. Always enjoyed visiting Mike when I delivered mail. Please know that Mike will always be remembered and appreciated.
Jack Beem
Friend
December 21, 2021
