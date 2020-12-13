Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael G. Mootz
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Michael G. Mootz

August 23, 1951-December 9, 2020

Michael Gene Mootz, 69, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 9 at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.

He was born Aug. 23, 1951 in Bellevue, Iowa, son of Oscar and Dorothy Weber Mootz. He married Marilyn S. Weber on June 21, 1980 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.

Michael graduated from Marquette High School, Kirkwood Community College, and received his bachelor degree from Upper Iowa University. He was employed as a systems analyst with John Deere, retiring in 2016.

Michael enjoyed fixing-up houses, spending time with his grandkids and grandpup, talking with his children, and going out to eat with friends and family.

Survivors include: his wife of Waterloo; two sons, Joseph (Tiara) of Bolingbrook, Ill. and David (Melissa) of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Isla, Theodore and Anna; three brothers, Paul (Judy), Gerald (Jean), and Stephen (Cathy) all of Dubuque.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Wayne Mootz.

A family memorial mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My condolences to the family. Such a lost. I'll never forget his unique sense of humor. Be sure that he made a difference all around and we learned a lot from him every time he came down to Brazil or supported us from distance. Such a great pal.
Felipe Engelmann
December 16, 2020
To Mike´s family I extend my sympathy. I had the pleasure to work with Mike at John Deere. He was so committed to helping others. I know you will miss him. May he Rest In Peace with our Lord.
Rebecca Frana Guthrie
December 15, 2020
Our sympathy to your family. Julius is Mike´´s cousin and Lorraine was a neighbor in Springbrook. Julius and Lori Michel
Julius and Lorraine (Weis) Michel
December 15, 2020
Rest easy Uncle Mike you will be greatly missed. Glad your pain and suffering are behind you fly high. Until we meet again. Love you: Jason, Marla, Izabella & Aleyha
Jason & Marla Mootz
December 14, 2020
Mike was a co-worker of mine at Deere, we worked together on many IT projects. He was witty demeanor was welcoming and dry. Miss you Mike!!
Rhonda Frerichs
December 14, 2020
Mike was a member of our Deere poker group in the 1980/1990 time frame. What a great guy and we had so much fun playing/joking during those years. My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family.
Norm Riek
December 13, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Marilyn, David, and Joe. Mike was such an interesting and intelligent co-worker in the IT department at Deere Waterloo. He made significant contributions in the management of IT systems and data for the company. We all enjoyed his great sense of humor. Mike, may you rest in the peace of Christ.
Dorothy Neff
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results