Michael L. Peters
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Michael L. Peters

HARMONY, MINNESOTA – Michael L. Peters, 77 years old of Harmony, Minn., and formerly of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Harmony Care Center, Harmony.

Public Graveside Services will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December, 10, 2020, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, IA.

Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, IA. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, Jesup and the American Cancer Society.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Cedar Crest Cemetery
Jesup, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
