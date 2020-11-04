Menu
Michael R. Fisher
1969 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1969
DIED
October 30, 2020

Michael R. Fisher

December 26, 1969-October 30, 2020

Michael "Mike" Ryan Fisher, 50, of rural Remsen died unexpectantly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home due to complications from Type 2 Diabetes.

Celebration of Life Service will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Hulinsky will officiate. Social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. The service will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/lemarsbiblechurch and a webcast will be uploaded to the Rexwinkel Funeral Home website following the service. Private family burial will be Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Mike is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jodi; sons, Wade and Jace; daughter, Audrey; parents, Reardon and Jill Fisher of Cedar Falls, IA; sister, Sarah Fisher (John Fontana) of St. Paul, MN; father and mother in law, Gary and Charlie Trojan of Ord, NE; maternal grandmother, Hope Mommer of Sheridan, MT; numerous aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends.

Mike is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Russell and Lois Mommer; paternal grandparents, Tom and Edith Fisher; mother in law, Linda Trojan; brother in law, Jason Trojan, and an aunt and uncle.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Le Mars Bible Church
Nov
5
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Le Mars Bible Church
, Le Mars, Iowa
I had never met Mike, but I am sure he was a great person. He will be missed always.
John Davis
Coworker
November 3, 2020
our Sympathy for your loss know a friend of his Jason Hundley Waterloo. Talked about his best friend. Again sorry for your loss.
Mary jo Sexton
November 2, 2020
Sending many prayers to you & your family!! My Mike always enjoyed catching up Big Mike, especially at the Plymouth County Fair after he left Icon Ag. Your family is in our thoughts & prayers! Mike, Dawn & Kenzie McLaughlin , Jaiden & Jordyn Davison
Dawn McLaughlin
Friend
November 1, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I will be praying for peace during this difficult time.
Angie Olseen
Friend
November 1, 2020
Bob and I send our sincere condolences to Jodi, Wade, Jace, and Audrey. We love you.
Glynette M Smith
Family
November 1, 2020