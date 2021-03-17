Michele M. "Mickey" Heronimus

February 18, 1946-March 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Michele M. "Mickey" Heronimus, 75, of Waterloo, died on Mon., March 15, 2021 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital of heart failure. Michele was born on Feb. 18, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Joe and Mary (Lies) Penry. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1964.

Michele married James "Jim" Heronimus on June 7, 1964 in Waterloo. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Midtown Development for the past 16 years until becoming ill last fall. Michele had been a member of Linden United Methodist Church. She and Jim loved to go to their cabin on the Wapsipinicon River, just north of Jesup, where they spent many hours fishing.

Survived by her husband, Jim Heronimus and son, Timothy Heronimus both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Thompson; and two brothers-in-law, Roger Medd and Louie Ohlendorf.

Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice

Funeral Services: 1:30 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel. Visitation: 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Kearns.Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com