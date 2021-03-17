Menu
Michele M. "Mickey" Heronimus
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Michele M. "Mickey" Heronimus

February 18, 1946-March 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Michele M. "Mickey" Heronimus, 75, of Waterloo, died on Mon., March 15, 2021 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital of heart failure. Michele was born on Feb. 18, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Joe and Mary (Lies) Penry. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1964.

Michele married James "Jim" Heronimus on June 7, 1964 in Waterloo. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Midtown Development for the past 16 years until becoming ill last fall. Michele had been a member of Linden United Methodist Church. She and Jim loved to go to their cabin on the Wapsipinicon River, just north of Jesup, where they spent many hours fishing.

Survived by her husband, Jim Heronimus and son, Timothy Heronimus both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Thompson; and two brothers-in-law, Roger Medd and Louie Ohlendorf.

Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice

Funeral Services: 1:30 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel. Visitation: 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Kearns.Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
Jim, my deepest sympathy to you for your loss of Mickey. I started working with Mickey at the Black's Building in 2005 and over the years she was a mentor to me. She was a beautiful lady and always talked highly of you, her truck driver husband. May her love for you comfort you in this time of your loss.
Susan McCue
Coworker
March 22, 2021
RIP.For many years We bowled and had Tournaments in different long distance cities..So many memories.of many good times.Prayers for family.
Bernice Bob Lines
March 18, 2021
