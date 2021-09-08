Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Mildred M. Gutknecht
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Mildred M. Gutknecht

January 25, 1923-September 6, 2021

DENVER-Mildred M. Gutknecht, 98, of Denver, Iowa and formerly of Cedar Falls and Hudson, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home. She was born January 25, 1923 in McIntire, Iowa, the daughter of Leland & Leora (Fairbanks) Shepard. She married John H. Gutknecht April 8, 1941 at Zion Lutheran Church near Hudson. He preceded her in death September 8, 2007. Mildred was a housewife and mother.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Gutknecht of Cedar Falls, Donald (Lee Ann) Gutknecht of Grimes, IA and Robert (Dianne) Gutknecht of Ottertail, MN; three daughters, Marlene Stricker of Blue Eye, MO, Marilyn (Bob) Christie of St. Charles, MN and Lynda (Larry) Miller of Cedar Falls; 25 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 great great grandchild, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
IA
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
IA
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
