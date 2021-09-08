Mildred M. Gutknecht

January 25, 1923-September 6, 2021

DENVER-Mildred M. Gutknecht, 98, of Denver, Iowa and formerly of Cedar Falls and Hudson, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home. She was born January 25, 1923 in McIntire, Iowa, the daughter of Leland & Leora (Fairbanks) Shepard. She married John H. Gutknecht April 8, 1941 at Zion Lutheran Church near Hudson. He preceded her in death September 8, 2007. Mildred was a housewife and mother.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Gutknecht of Cedar Falls, Donald (Lee Ann) Gutknecht of Grimes, IA and Robert (Dianne) Gutknecht of Ottertail, MN; three daughters, Marlene Stricker of Blue Eye, MO, Marilyn (Bob) Christie of St. Charles, MN and Lynda (Larry) Miller of Cedar Falls; 25 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 great great grandchild, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hudson. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.