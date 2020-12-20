Menu
Mildred L. "Millie" Hilleshiem
1927 - 2020
Mildred L. "Millie" Hilleshiem

October 26, 1927-December 16, 2020

Mildred L. "Millie" Hilleshiem, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at home. Millie was born October 26, 1927 in Mason City, the daughter of Daniel and Viola Georgianne (Reynolds) Christensen. She married Cecil Latting; they were later divorced. She married Eldo "Sam" Hilleshiem on March 20, 1965 in Preston, Minnesota; he preceded her in death on June 15, 2011. Millie worked as a cook at Steamboat Gardens for 30 years until retiring in 2002. She had been a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church. She enjoyed shopping and trips to the casino. She loved flowers and tending to her flower beds when she was able. Millie was known for being a hard worker. Survived by her five children, Sue Latting of Cedar Rapids, Cecilia (Ron) Nicolaus of Waverly, Sandra Latting of Waterloo, Ronald Latting of Waterloo, and Christopher (Amy) Hilleshiem of Cedar Rapids; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Earl Christensen of Cedar Rapids. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldo; son, Roger Latting; brother, Leland Christensen; and sister, Rose Schloss. No services will be held; burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; Memorials: May be directed to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.


