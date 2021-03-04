Mildred Marie Nechanicky

January 1, 1923-March 1, 2021

TRAER-Mildred Marie Nechanicky, 98 of Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer, died Monday, March 1, at the care center.

She was born January 1, 1923 in Geneseo Township, Buckingham, daughter of William B. and Marie Stodola Nechanicky. She graduated from Geneseo School, Buckingham and received a business degree from the Commercial Extension School of Commerce, Omaha, Neb..

Mildred was employed at Gamble Robinson for 44 years, serving as office manager in the later years. She then became a traveling consultant to other managers when the company closed the Waterloo office.

She retired in 1986 and was active in several organizations, such as Waterloo Business and Professional Women's Club, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Her interests included traveling, gardening, house plants, cooking, attending stage productions, and baking her famous kolaches.

She loved her 13 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Marcel (Josephine), Bill (Carroll) and Bob (Char) and a sister, Celia (Bill) Scott.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Traer. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Masks and social distancing are required for this event.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.