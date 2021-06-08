Mildred M. "Millie" Randall-Multhauf

July 26, 1927-June 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Mildred M. "Millie" Randall-Multhauf, 93, of Waterloo, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 04, 2021 at her home.

Mildred Mary Sprio was born July 26, 1927 in Waterloo, daughter of Carmen and Phyliss Zammuto Sprio. She married James Randall June 13, 1949 in Waterloo. He died Nov. 24, 1981. She married Marvin Multhauf Jan 5, 1991 in Waterloo.

Millie graduated from East High in 1945 and was a secretary at John Deere. She and her husband James owned and operated Randall's Grocery in Hudson.

Survived by: her husband, Marv; two sons, Joseph (Danna) Randall of Fernley, Nev., Jerry (Maria) of Costa Mesa, Calif.; four daughters, Mary (Eric) Corbin of Iowa City, Toni Randall of Antioch, Calif., Roxanne (Erik) Nielsen of Moorpark, Calif., Liz (Rusty) Randall Campbell of Iowa City; a step-daughter, Shelia (Chris) Schuppert of Hudson, a daughter-in-law, Patti Randall of Tustin, Calif., and an honorary daughter, Cathi (Steve) Fowler of Geyserville, Calif.; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her first husband, James; two sons, Pastor James Randall, Jr. and her stillborn son, John Paul; three brothers, Carl Sprio, Joseph Sprio, and Samuel Sprio; five sisters, Alpha Parigoras, Josephine Lamendela, Catherine Marquart, Frances Neith and Rosie Chrasta.

Millie enjoyed dancing, playing cards, gambling and gardening. Spending time with her grandchildren was never taken for granted. She loved creating memories with Marv by traveling and fishing together. He will miss her dearly.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

