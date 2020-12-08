Miles William Humphrey, Jr.

March 4, 1925 - December 6, 2020

Miles William Humphrey, Jr., age 95 years, 9 months, 2 days, was born in Mason City, Iowa, on March 4, 1925, to Miles Sr. and Ruth (Oulman) Humphrey. They moved to Parkersburg in 1936 and he graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1942. In the Fall, he entered Iowa State University. In March he enlisted in the United States Navy and graduated from the Training V5 Program in 1944. He then chose to join the Marines where he became a fighter pilot and landed on carriers in the Atlantic during World War II. He flew Corsairs (F4U), which was his favorite plane. He received his Instrument and Commercial licenses at this time also. He returned to Parkersburg and became a flight instructor for Harm Knock at the Parkersburg Airport, south of Parkersburg. One of his students was Katherine Kneppe and they were married in 1948. The couple farmed north of Parkersburg. In 1952, after the birth of their first two children, he was recalled by the Marines and served in California, Hawaii, and the Korean War where he served as a Forward Air Controller. He was discharged as Captain in the Marine Corps in 1953. Returning home, he farmed until 1968 when they moved east of Parkersburg, built their home and an egg-laying facility. He and Kate were blest with nine healthy children, four of which he delivered at home without a doctor present and he enjoyed talking about this and re-living the experiences. A source of pride was that Miles, Kate and all nine of their children graduated from Parkersburg High School. They retired in 1992, sold the 85,000 chicken facility and remained on the farm.

He loved flying and owned several different planes. In 1977, he flew his Cherokee Six with his co-pilot wife and four of the family to Alaska for a wonderful week of vacation and visiting friends living there. Several years later he built a two-passenger Rotorway helicopter which he flew and gave rides for about 10 years. His love for flying never left him. He was also a cancer survivor since 1985. After that, he discovered a passion for downhill snow skiing. Over the next 20 years, he frequently visited his favorite ski destination at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with his oldest son.

He was honored as Lion of the Year, Legion Member of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and the Warren Coleman Award from the Lions. Last month he was presented with the Quilt of Valor for his service in two wars. He was the last World War II member of Legion Post 285 and served as the Legion Secretary for many years. He was a Charter Member of both the Lions Club and the Parkersburg Historical Society. In 1935, he joined the United Methodist Church in Mason City and in 1944, he joined the Parkersburg United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for 28 years. He served on numerous committees and was the United Methodist Youth Fellowship Leader and the Choir Director.

His greatest love was his family. Miles is survived by his wife of 72-plus years, Kate; nine children, Kristin (Greg) Goodell of Shenandoah, Iowa, Steven (fiancée, Gloria) Humphrey of Des Moines, Iowa, Miles III (Judi) Humphrey of Charles City, Iowa, Richard (Rhonda) Humphrey of Parkersburg, Marjorie (Don) Reif of Rochester, Minnesota, Melanie (Len) Butterbaugh of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Penelope Soucie of Davenport, Iowa, Leslie (John) McClaflin of Weatherby Lake, Missouri, and Bradley (Julie) Humphrey of Maple Grove, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Marian Humphrey of Concrete, Washington, Madaline Geiken of Ackley, Iowa, and Joy Kneppe of Parkersburg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins, notably, Joyce and Roger Marks of Allison, Iowa.

Miles passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg. He is preceded in death by his parents; his only brother, George Humphrey; one son-in-law, Karl Soucie; five brothers-in-law, Harm Wallerstein, Willard Geiken, Aldrick Kneppe, Harvey Kneppe, and Dick Christians; three sisters-in-law, Augusta Kneppe, Angeline Christians, and Margaret Kneppe; and one step-grandson, Jeff Butterbaugh.

The family is most appreciative for the care and support Miles received during his last months.

Private Immediate Family Graveside Services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the family will be having a Celebration of Life Service in 2021. Memorials may be directed to Parkersburg United Methodist Church and the Parkersburg Historical Society. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.