Milton E. Gruber

October 22, 1934-November 19, 2020

Milton E. Gruber of St. Thomas, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband for over 62 years to Edna Marie (Collins) Gruber. Dearly loved father of Chris Collins (Elana), Brenda (O'Hagan) Gruber and Jennifer Gruber Ouimette. Cherished grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Milton was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings and by his parents, Fordyce and Ida (Roe) Gruber. He will be lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Milton was born in Fort Wayne, Allen County, Indiana, USA on October 22nd, 1934. He worked as a heavy duty diesel mechanic and specialized in airplane repair. Milton was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 210, TOPS ON5388 and the East London Optimist Club. He loved and will be missed by all of his fur babies.

Due to COVID-19, cremation will take place. A public celebration of Milton's life will be announced by the family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, the Canadian Children's Optimist Foundation or to the charity of one's choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas, Ontario entrusted with arrangements.