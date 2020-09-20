Monty R. Hern

(1946 - 2020)

Monty R. Hern, 73, died Jan. 31, at his home in Tonganoxie, KS. He was born on Feb. 5, 1946 in Des Moines, son of Jack and Vivian Miller Hern. Monty graduated from La Porte City High School in 1964. He married Connie Henze; they later divorced. Monty proudly served his country in the Army for 28 years, retiring as a Sergeant Major. For his service, he was given, by the President of The United States, The Legion of Merit award for exceptional service as Sergeant Major, Defense Ammunition Directorate, United States Army Armament, and Munitions and Chemical command from July 1991 to March 1994. He worked 20 years in PearLand and Conroe, TX for the Department of Public safety with the Highway Patrol as field supervisor. Survived by two sisters, Diane (Ernest) Walters, Oskaloosa, Kansas, and Marvena "Marti" Ryan, Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Susan (Jeffery) Hern; two granddaughters, Sonya and Samantha Hern, Virginia; and many nephews and nieces. Preceded by: his parents; his son, Jeffery Hern; two brothers, James and Jack Hern II. Private family service will be held Sept. 26, at Garden of Memories Cemetery full military rites conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.