November 8, 1940 - November 24, 2020

Evansdale - Myrna J. Johnson, 80 of Evansdale, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the MercyOne Mason City Hospital. She was born November 8, 1940 in LaPorte City, Iowa, daughter of Burt and Martha F. (Brooks) Smelser. Myrna graduated from LaPorte City High School. She married Gale Johnson – They later divorced. She worked as a homemaker for several years. Then she worked for Community Builders as a siding applicator and later for Quest Diagnostics, retiring in 2012.

Myrna is survived by her children: Janette (Jerry) Arnold, Clear Lake; Greg Johnson, Waterloo; Sandy (Tony)Holkan, Buckingham; Randy (Janet) Johnson, Waterloo; Debbie (Kevin) Eliason, Big Lake, MN; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren.. 3 Brothers: Ralph (Linda) Smelser, Waverly; Gene (Sharon) Smelser, Rockford, Il; Mike (Jeane) Lenihan, Chariton. Second Family: Doug Voelker and kids.

She is preceded in death by her daughter: Laura Ward; grandson, Jerrard Ramon; granddaughter, Jessica Johnson. Sister: Donna Smelser; 3 brothers: Glen and Michael Smelser, and Merlin Gardner

Funeral services will be 10:30AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Kearns Funeral Service with burial in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.
3
10:30a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
We love all of you and are praying. Genes disappointed we can´t come down. Darn COVID! God bless love and prayers to all the family
Sharon. Smelser
November 29, 2020