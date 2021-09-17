Menu
Myrna L. Ohl
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Myrna L. Ohl

November 19, 1926-September 15, 2021

OELWEIN-Myrna L. Ohl, 94, of Oelwein, Iowa died Wednesday afternoon, September 15, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, where she had resided the past three weeks.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein with Rev. John Kerr officiating.

Visitation: 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

Memorials may be directed in her name to Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.

Myrna Laura Cree was born November 19, 1926, on the family farm near Graham, Clayton County, Iowa, on a snowy November day. She was the fourth of six children born to Cecil C. and Cora Louise (Kauffman) Cree. Myrna attended country schools through eighth grade, then attended Lamont High School where she graduated with the Class of 1944. In the fall of 1944 she moved to Oelwein, taking a job at the Candy Box Cafe, which she remembered as her favorite job. Thereafter she worked at Wilsons, and later at J C Penny. During these years she met and dated her future husband LeRoy Ohl. They were married July 16, 1950, at the First Christian Church in Oelwein. To this marriage two children were born, Dennis in 1955 and Michael in 1958. Myrna became a stay at home mother to raise her children. She eventually returned to the workforce and spent twenty-five years as the head of the Oelwein Senior High School kitchen. She had fond memories of all the students she met and interacted with. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and baker, and had a fascination with flowers and birds and wildlife. She also was a dedicated caregiver caring for her father, her mother, her husband, and her son Michael. She also had a great love of her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son: Dennis Ohl of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Katherine "Katy" (Jared) Wiegand of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Daniel (Danielle) Ohl of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin and Elizabeth "Libby" (Mike) Kuper of Parker, Colorado; three great-grandchildren: Isabella "Bella" Wiegand and Lucas Wiegand of Sheboygan, Wisconsin and Ryan Kuper of Parker, Colorado; sister-in-law: Sharon Cree of Wagoner, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Leslie Ohl of Strawberry Point; sister-in-law: Betty Ohl of Oelwein; sister-in-law: Pat Ohl of Independence; many nieces; nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband: LeRoy Ohl in 1997; son: Michael Ohl in 2015; her parents: Cecil and Cora (Kauffman) Cree; parents-in-law: Albert and Blanche (Mahanna) Ohl; her siblings: Cecelia "Peggy" (Sylvester) Meyers, John (Mildred) Cree, Dorothy (James) Nading, Cecil Cree, and Marilyn (James) Smith; her husband's siblings: Daisy (Albert) Strempke, Philip (Lillian) Ohl, Isabel (Donald) Mc Millan, Mabel (Virgil) Campbell, Ada (Leslie) Fleming, Laura (Clyde) Bates, Clyde (Esxsie) Ohl, Marshall Ohl (in infancy), Donna (Walter) Fish, Walter (Eileene, Marion) Ohl, and Robert Ohl.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Sep
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Christ United Presbyterian Church
Oelwein , IA
Sep
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ United Presbyterian Church
Oelwein , IA
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Myrna was the best. She always had time for others and a loving smile to share. Sending our love and sympathies, Dennis.
Denise Ballo
Family
September 19, 2021
Dennis. May it offer some comfort for you to know that many of your classmates have fond memories of your mom’s smile and kindness. May she Rest In Peace.
Susan (Proctor) Frost
Classmate
September 19, 2021
Myrna was one of the sweetest, dearest persons that I had ever met. Heaven has received a wonderful lady.
Marcia Pepin
September 18, 2021
Dennis, I can't even begin to tell you how sad we all are to know that you have lost your dear, sweet Mother, and we have lost a treasured friend. We will miss those wonderful letters she so faithfully sent to us throughout the 41years since we left Oelwein. With our love and heartfelt sympathy.
Dixie Crump
Friend
September 17, 2021
Dennis and Family,We are very sorry to read about your Mother's passing,she sounded like a wonderful Mother !
Robin and Bill Rosenstiel
September 17, 2021
What a wonderful lady! Her door was always open to all
Doug Dorn
Friend
September 17, 2021
Awwe.. she was my favorite lunch lady! She was always on the go..but,, took time to talk to you. I loved that!

Sure brings back alot of memories... Mike was a grade ahead of me. My sympathy to you, Dennis & families.
Suzette (Hurst) Foster
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of Aunt Myrna. She was a very loving lady. Nightly, I would check on her lights to know she was OK. She was the best baker and her treats were magical.
Many times on her front porch were enjoyed. When she had the swing it was the best seat in the house.
God knew he had a very special lady here caring for others. There wasn't a birthday that she missed sending a card. She sent many letters weekly, her handwriting was beautiful along with the love she sent with each one.
Even when her hearing wasn't good, she knew it was me when I would call. Not a call or visit ever ended without her saying how much she loved me. My son was one of her best buddies. She would sit outside and visit with him. As he grew up he would mow , rake, move or shovel for her with the ultimate prize of her sugar cookies.
I love you Aunt Myrna until we meet again watch over us. ❤
Dana Meyers
Family
September 16, 2021
My wife Susie and I extend heartfelt good wishes to Myrna's family. She was a dear friend to my mother Edith Kuhens and sent her the most wonderful letters telling of her family and what they were doing. She had deep love for her children and grandchildren who gave her much joy. Rest in peace Myrna, you've earned it.
John Kuhens
Friend
September 16, 2021
Aunt Myrna was such a sweet and wonderful lady. I always enjoyed visiting with her every time we saw each other.
Will really miss her pleasantness and her thoughtfulness too.
Ozzie Ohl
Ozzie Ohl
Friend
September 16, 2021
