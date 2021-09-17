Myrna L. Ohl

November 19, 1926-September 15, 2021

OELWEIN-Myrna L. Ohl, 94, of Oelwein, Iowa died Wednesday afternoon, September 15, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, where she had resided the past three weeks.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein with Rev. John Kerr officiating.

Visitation: 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

Memorials may be directed in her name to Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.

Myrna Laura Cree was born November 19, 1926, on the family farm near Graham, Clayton County, Iowa, on a snowy November day. She was the fourth of six children born to Cecil C. and Cora Louise (Kauffman) Cree. Myrna attended country schools through eighth grade, then attended Lamont High School where she graduated with the Class of 1944. In the fall of 1944 she moved to Oelwein, taking a job at the Candy Box Cafe, which she remembered as her favorite job. Thereafter she worked at Wilsons, and later at J C Penny. During these years she met and dated her future husband LeRoy Ohl. They were married July 16, 1950, at the First Christian Church in Oelwein. To this marriage two children were born, Dennis in 1955 and Michael in 1958. Myrna became a stay at home mother to raise her children. She eventually returned to the workforce and spent twenty-five years as the head of the Oelwein Senior High School kitchen. She had fond memories of all the students she met and interacted with. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and baker, and had a fascination with flowers and birds and wildlife. She also was a dedicated caregiver caring for her father, her mother, her husband, and her son Michael. She also had a great love of her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son: Dennis Ohl of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; three grandchildren: Katherine "Katy" (Jared) Wiegand of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Daniel (Danielle) Ohl of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin and Elizabeth "Libby" (Mike) Kuper of Parker, Colorado; three great-grandchildren: Isabella "Bella" Wiegand and Lucas Wiegand of Sheboygan, Wisconsin and Ryan Kuper of Parker, Colorado; sister-in-law: Sharon Cree of Wagoner, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Leslie Ohl of Strawberry Point; sister-in-law: Betty Ohl of Oelwein; sister-in-law: Pat Ohl of Independence; many nieces; nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband: LeRoy Ohl in 1997; son: Michael Ohl in 2015; her parents: Cecil and Cora (Kauffman) Cree; parents-in-law: Albert and Blanche (Mahanna) Ohl; her siblings: Cecelia "Peggy" (Sylvester) Meyers, John (Mildred) Cree, Dorothy (James) Nading, Cecil Cree, and Marilyn (James) Smith; her husband's siblings: Daisy (Albert) Strempke, Philip (Lillian) Ohl, Isabel (Donald) Mc Millan, Mabel (Virgil) Campbell, Ada (Leslie) Fleming, Laura (Clyde) Bates, Clyde (Esxsie) Ohl, Marshall Ohl (in infancy), Donna (Walter) Fish, Walter (Eileene, Marion) Ohl, and Robert Ohl.