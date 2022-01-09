Myrna J. Schumacher

March 13, 1947-January 3, 2022

DENVER-Myrna J. Schumacher, 74, of Denver, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a combination of illnesses.

She was born March 13, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Edgar F. and Charlotte D. Sassmann Moehling. Myrna graduated from Denver High School and later became a Registered Radiologic Technologist through the program at Allen Hospital. She married Daryl R. Schumacher on June 14, 1969, in Denver.

Myrna worked for several years in the Radiology Department at Allen Hospital; as a care team member for eight years at the medical practice of Dr. Ernest H. Stumme in Denver; and as a care team member for 20 years at the medical practice of Dr. Rolf F. Kruse in Waterloo. She was later the business manager for 14 years for The Kearns, Huisman-Schumacher Chapels in Waterloo.

Myrna was a lifetime member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver where she demonstrated her musical talents. She was also a longtime member of the Metropolitan Chorale and a 24-year member of the Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation. She had a deep love for her family (including her beloved cats); creative abilities with food preparations in the kitchen and decor in the remainder of the house; and interests in weather and climate.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Daryl of Denver, and son, Michael Schumacher of Lawrence‚ KS.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Paul United Church of Christ 300 Washington St., with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Denver. Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Paul United Church of Christ and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ or Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.