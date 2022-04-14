Myrtle Mae Teague

January 28, 1947-April 9, 2022

Myrtle Mae Teague, age 75, daughter of Joseph Traywick and Anna Mae Traywick departed this life on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Myrtle Mae was born January 28, 1947 in Waterloo, IA. Visitation at Greers Funeral Home Friday 4pm to 6pm. Graveside Funeral Saturday at Garden of Memories at 11am.

She attended and graduated from East High School in 1965. She then attended Gates Community College and earned a degree in office administration. She married Henry Teague on September 25, 1970. She worked as the head secretary at Hawkeye Community College for 34 years before retiring. She loved attending the YWCA before her health prevented her from attending. Her health prevented her from attending church regularly, but she read her bible everyday faithfully. She loved to knit and play sudoku. She has instilled in us that here will be trials and tribulations in life, but god will give us the strength to make it through.

Myrtle Mae Teague leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Henry; two daughters, Sonja Gaston and Sharman Atkinson (Victor); 4 brothers, WJ Traywick, Joseph (Raynetta) Traywick, Ronnie (Linda) Traywick and Willie Nalls; 3 sisters, Mary Ann Traywick, Charmaine Traywick and Darlene Traywick, and a host of grandchildren (great), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Troy A. Gaston, three sisters Jean Herron, Jessie Mae (Gally) Traywick and Clotee Johnson.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 122 Mobile Street, Waterloo, IA where they will be receiving friends.

"Come to me all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest."

The family of Myrtle Mae Teague acknowledges your many acts of kindness, thoughts and prayers with deep appreciation. A very special "Thank You" to Cedar Valley Hospice, you are greatly appreciated!