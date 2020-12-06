Nancy A. Probst

March 11,1946-November 4, 2020

Nancy A. Probst, age 74 of Green River, WY passed away on November 4, 2020 in her home surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 11,1946 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Neil and Helen Mc Caffery.

Nancy attended school in Cedar Falls, IA. Upon graduation, Nancy worked at Collins Radio, Cedar Rapids where she met her husband, James Probst. They were married August 24,1968 in Waterloo, IA, moved to WY, 1971 and to Green River, WY 1978.

Nancy worked for Sweetwater County School District #2 Food Service for 27 years, retiring in 2003. Nancy enjoyed cooking, traveling (snow birding), her family and many friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jim, daughter Dawn and her family, husband Bill and daughter Rylee all of North Las Vegas, NV and son, Neil and his three boys, Daniel, Fontana, CA, Jacob and James, Green River, WY. Her surviving sibling, Cheryl Jensen and her husband Dick of Waverly, IA, along with their daughters and families. Survived also by her brother-in-law, Rick Probst of McCall, ID along with his daughters and their families, and two bonus granddaughters, Ashley Young, FL, Morgan Breen and family of South Jordan, UT.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Neil, Jr, her grandparents, several aunts, uncles and two cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at United Church of Christ, 350 Mansface St., Green River, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that donations in Nancy's behalf to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org, P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21714.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nancy A. Probst please visit our Sympathy Store.