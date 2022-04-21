Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Jane Eldridge
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022

Nancy Jane Eldridge

November 19, 1933-April 14, 2022

DUNKERTON-Nancy Jane Eldridge, 88, formerly of Dunkerton, Iowa, passed away from natural causes on April 14, 2022 in LaPorte City. The family thanks the staff at LaPorte City Specialty Care for their kindness and caring.

Nancy was born November 19, 1933 in Perry, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Howe) Baer. She graduated from Dunkerton High School. Nancy was united in marriage to Thomas D Eldridge on June 8, 1952. Tom and Nancy had six children and celebrated 66 anniversaries before Tom's death on September 22, 2018.

Nancy had many hobbies. She created beautiful quilts, dolls and woodworking that her family treasures. She liked fishing with Tom and feeding backyard birds.

Nancy is survived by her children, Kathy (Robert) Stone of Ankeny, Jane Eldridge of Waterloo, Dick Eldridge of Dunkerton, Mike (Veronica) Eldridge of Dunkerton, Tom (Monique) Eldridge of Jesup and Barbara (Chris) Marchman of Ames, and by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and parents, and by her brother Harold Baer, sister Adrienne Moulds and twin sister Nannette Thies.

The Family will hold a private service. A memorial is being established in Nancy's name at the Dunkerton Community Library.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences for the loss of a wonderful lady who was a close friend to my mom, Donna Musch. They are now reunited in heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Linda Lewis
Friend
April 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results