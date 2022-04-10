Nancy K. Gerst

October 12, 1946-April 8, 2022

Nancy K. Gerst, 75, of Waterloo, died after a brief illness on Friday, April 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, Waterloo. She was born on October 12, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of Norbert and Eva Sorenson Phillips. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1965.

Nancy married Richard Eugene Gerst April 27, 1968 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. After high school, she worked at King's Food Host. Once her children were grown, she worked at Target for 29 years, retiring in 2011. Nancy was a former member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a member of New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church. She loved to quilt and sew and loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Richard of Waterloo; three sons, Brett Gerst of Rockwell‚ NC, Brian (Terri) Gerst of Waterloo, and Kevin Gerst of Waterloo; a daughter, Kim (Andy) McElhaney of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Gerst, and Mitchell (Calli), Dakota, and Brandon McElhaney; one great-grandson, Jameson McElhaney; a sister, Betty (Elroy) Traeger of Urbandale; two brothers, Terry (Ordella) Phillips of Waterloo‚ and Michael Phillips; three step-brothers, Ron Dulin of Evansdale‚ Ralph "Rudy" Dulin of Colorado, and Rex (Deb) Dulin of Cedar Falls; and two half-brothers, Craig Phillips of Des Moines, and Jeff Phillips of Wisconsin.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Betty Phillips; a half-brother, David Phillips; and a step-sister, Roseanne Hamilton.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park. A memorial fund will be established. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.