Nancy L. Fowlkes

Nancy L. (Courtney) Fowlkes

May 1, 1953-November 12, 2020

Nancy Louise (Courtney) Fowlkes passed away at her home on November 12, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born to William and Patsy (Sprague) Courtney on May 1, 1953 in Corona, CA. She was raised in a large family with 5 sisters and three brothers. In 1971 she met and married her soulmate, Ronald Fowlkes. They raised their family in the Strawberry Point, IA area before moving to Waterloo, IA after retirement to be near family. Nancy is survived by her five children: Justin, Jeremy, Nikki, Jackie, and Logan. She also leaves behind her proudest accomplishment her 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 15, 2020.
