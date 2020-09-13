Nancy L. Stanard

(1936-2020)

Nancy Lee Stanard (Adams) was born on December 1, 1936 to Lee and Hattie Adams in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The family moved to Webster City, Iowa shortly thereafter, where she graduated from Webster City High School in 1954.

She then attended Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) and graduated with a teaching degree in 1956. During this time, she met her future husband, Jim Stanard, who was also attending ISTC. She went on to become a teacher in New Hampton, Iowa for a brief period before her and Jim married in 1957 and settled in Des Moines, Iowa.

Their son, Paul was born in December of 1960. Nancy continued as a homemaker until the year 1980, when she enrolled in Des Moines Area Community College and achieved an AS in Computer Programming. She then worked for Principal Insurance Group in Des Moines, Iowa until her retirement.

In their retirement years, Jim and Nancy enjoyed their cabin in Clear Lake, Iowa, spending time in the Tucson, Arizona area, touring National Parks and cruising the World. They regularly visited their son Paul in San Francisco, enjoying their time there with him and his family of friends.

Nancy was predeceased by Jim, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by her son Paul, her brother Jack Adams of Webster City, her niece Alexa Stanard of Detroit, Mi, her nephews Zachary Adams of Webster City and Jacob Adams of Ames, Iowa.

As we are unable to meet safely at this time due to Covid-19, a remembrance will be held in Webster City, Iowa in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers please direct donations to: www.dementiasociety.org